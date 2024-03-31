iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Declares Dividend of $0.25

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2517 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 982,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

