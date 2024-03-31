Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Iris Energy stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

