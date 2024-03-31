IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MMIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.39. 103,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,853,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,276,000.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

