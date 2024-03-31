IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF Price Performance

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (IQHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg VLI High Yield index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities from around the world that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria.

