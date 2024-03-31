IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF Price Performance
IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $26.80.
IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.