Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Ionic Inflation Protection ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

CPII stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Ionic Inflation Protection ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

The Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (CPII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in inflation swaps, swaptions, and US TIPS that are expected to benefit from inflation, increasing interest rates, and fixed income volatility.

