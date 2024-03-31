Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Ionic Inflation Protection ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Price Performance
CPII stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Ionic Inflation Protection ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.22.
Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ionic Inflation Protection ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Inflation Protection ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.