Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,397,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of INVU stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 142,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,020. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Investview alerts:

About Investview

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.