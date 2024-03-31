Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

