Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMT stock remained flat at $23.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,086. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
