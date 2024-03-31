Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT stock remained flat at $23.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,086. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,373 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 102,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

