Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT stock remained flat at $23.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,086. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,373 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 102,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.