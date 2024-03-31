Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639. The firm has a market cap of $256.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

