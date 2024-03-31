Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Down 6.9 %
INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.36.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
