Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 6.9 %

INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

