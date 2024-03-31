Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

