Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 5,419 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Swift bought 5,419 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £21,350.86 ($26,982.00).

Zotefoams Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 381 ($4.81) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 336.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.24). The company has a market cap of £186.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,005.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,684.21%.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Further Reading

