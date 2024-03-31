Insider Buying: Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Buys 8,100 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRADGet Free Report) insider Katherine Innes Ker acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £9,558 ($12,078.86).

Stelrad Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON SRAD opened at GBX 119 ($1.50) on Friday. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. The company has a market cap of £151.55 million, a PE ratio of 991.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Stelrad Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 4.72 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. Stelrad Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Stelrad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular and column radiators; and electric, hybrid, and dual fuel radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, Hudevad, and DL Radiators brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.