Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £967.47 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,222.63).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pharos Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a market cap of £88.48 million, a PE ratio of -262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.54.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

