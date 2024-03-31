Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 756,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.88.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.41%.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
