Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$90.77.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.2192982 earnings per share for the current year.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.27%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.
