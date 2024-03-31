Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $166.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.95.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $271,753,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $264,636,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $137.32 on Tuesday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

