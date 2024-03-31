IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $591.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $591.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $539.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.71. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

