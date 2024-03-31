ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 71 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.16. The company had a trading volume of 432,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

