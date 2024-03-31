ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 45 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,511.96. 262,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,169. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,646.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,509.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.86.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

