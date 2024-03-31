ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 1,096 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,710,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average is $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.