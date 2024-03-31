ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 104 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4,084.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after buying an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.63. 1,254,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,051. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $270.41 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.10 and a 200 day moving average of $372.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

