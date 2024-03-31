IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. CIBC increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

