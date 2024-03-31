HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the February 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

HUYA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,412. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HUYA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

