HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCM

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HUTCHMED by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.