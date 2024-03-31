HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 167.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after buying an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.