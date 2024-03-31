HSBC Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $150.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price cut by HSBC from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

