Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 810.83 ($10.25).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWDN. Citigroup cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.93) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 680 ($8.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.75) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 906.80 ($11.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 605 ($7.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 908.60 ($11.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 826.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 760.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 3,964 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £34,447.16 ($43,532.36). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £153.09 ($193.47) per share, with a total value of £2,755.62 ($3,482.40). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,532.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,089. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

