Holley’s (HLLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Holley Price Performance

Holley stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $529.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Holley has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Holley had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other Holley news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Holley by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Holley by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Holley by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Holley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

