Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 54.7% in March

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.42. 26,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,188. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $174.59 and a 52 week high of $264.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12.
