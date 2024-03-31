Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 54.7% in March

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.42. 26,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,188. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $174.59 and a 52 week high of $264.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

