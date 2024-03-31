Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

