Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.19.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ECL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.90. 820,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

