Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 9,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Up 0.0 %
Visa stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
