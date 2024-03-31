Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 9,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Visa stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.