Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 5.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $43,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 283,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

