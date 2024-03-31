Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 307,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 126,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $130.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

