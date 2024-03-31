Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,772 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 818,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.