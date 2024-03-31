Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after buying an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 612,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.