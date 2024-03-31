Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. 1,073,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

