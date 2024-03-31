Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $167.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 19.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $167,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,581. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

