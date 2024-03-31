Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,625,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 511.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

AFG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.48. The stock had a trading volume of 208,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,132.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

