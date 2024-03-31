Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 820 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 161,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 833,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

