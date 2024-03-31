Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 579 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. 998,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,624. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

