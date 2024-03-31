Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $833.70. The company had a trading volume of 532,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $806.48 and its 200 day moving average is $744.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.