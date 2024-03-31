Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

