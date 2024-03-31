HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,342,100 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 2,915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 964.9 days.
HelloFresh Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $35.82.
HelloFresh Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HelloFresh
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.