HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,342,100 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 2,915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 964.9 days.

HelloFresh Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.