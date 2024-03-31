HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Announces Dividend of $0.24

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2413 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLLGY remained flat at $46.61 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $48.64.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.