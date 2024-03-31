Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4536 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Heineken Stock Performance
Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. 48,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $58.23.
Heineken Company Profile
