Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4536 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. 48,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

