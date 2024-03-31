HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.53. The company had a trading volume of 812,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $334.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

