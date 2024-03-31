Halpern Financial Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 601.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.