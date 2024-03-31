Halpern Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $344.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

